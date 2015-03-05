Defendant Takes Witness Stand in Own Defense in Ibarra Murder Trial

A defendant in the gang-related torture-slaying trial of Anthony Ibarra in Santa Maria two years ago denied having any affiliation with gangs, and avoided involvement in hard drugs until becoming an adult.

Anthony “AJ” Solis took the witness stand in his own defense Thursday afternoon in Santa Maria Juvenile Court.

Solis is one of six men charged with the killing of the 28-year-old Ibarra in March 2013 in a house on West Donovan Road. The victim’s body was found later parked on a street in Orcutt.

Also on trial are Ramon Maldonado and his father, David Maldonado, plus Jason Castillo, Santos Sauceda and Reyes Gonzales.

Solis, who grew up in southern San Luis Obispo County with an absent father due to drug addiction and prison time, moved to Santa Maria as an adult.

As a youngster who lived in Nipomo and Oceano, he said, he repeatedly was asked if he “banged,” slang for gang banging.

Initially, after high school Solis held a job as a medical-records assistant for a Pismo Beach doctor.

He partied, heavily using alcohol and marijuana before moving on to cocaine and then methamphetamine, he said. Eventually, he lost his job.

In the months leading up to the slaying, Solis said, he called the victim and co-defendant Sauceda nearly the same number of times in a quest to obtain drugs.

Defense attorney Addison Steele asked whether Solis knew the murder victim was “burning people” by not paying drug-related debts.

“It was the word on the street,” Solis said.

But his only association with gangs involved interactions with drug dealers and relatives, Solis testified.

The Maldonado father-son charged in this case are distant cousins on Solis’s mother’s side of the family.

After reviewing several prosecution photos of gang members, Solis’ attorney asked, “Can you tell me where to find some photos of you throwing up gang signs?”

“You won’t,” Solis said.

When his attorney asked why not, Solis said, “Cuz I’m not a gang member.”

He also said he doesn’t have any tattoos, and that he never tagged walls or did similar crimes on behalf of the gang.

“It doesn’t appeal to me — nothing I wanted to do,” he said.

A gang member, Alfred “Tuffy” Plaza, was Solis’ street dad who urged him to return to school and get his life back on track, the defendant said.

The court day ended before any of the other defense attorneys or Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen questioned Solis.

A defense gang expert told the jury earlier this week the term "gang associate" is loosely defined and used by law enforcement.

Earlier Wednesday, another defense witness claimed she heard an earlier prosecution witness who lived at the house where the attack occurred who he said he wanted to kill Ibarra due to jealousy and drug debts.

But under questioning from Bramsen, the witness said she never told police when she initially talked to them, and only recently told an investigator for the defense team.

