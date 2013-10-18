Defendants in Ibarra Murder Case Plead Not Guilty

The 10 remaining defendants in the gang-related torture and homicide of Anthony Ibarra pleaded not guilty to the charges Friday during a long-awaited arraignment.

The pleas were entered in Santa Maria Juvenile Court, at which time Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge Rick Brown set a trial date for May 12, according to Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen.

The defendants, who are still in custody, have been indicted in connection with the March 17 torture and killing of Ibarra, 28, of Santa Maria.

An 11th defendant, Carmen Cardenas, 28, of Santa Maria, was sentenced last month to three years and four months in state prison after pleading no contest to charges of being an accessory after the fact to murder and for admitting to a gang enhancement.

Arraignment has been pushed back several times as each defendant secured his or her own attorney, and after lawyers requested the court find a larger space to accommodate note-taking and sitting.

Ten attorneys entered pleas for their defendants in a juvenile courtroom, where proceedings will be held for the duration of the trial process.

The remaining defendants are Ramon Maldonado, Reyes Gonzalez, Santos Sauceda, Robert Sosa, David Maldonado, Anthony Solis, Ramon Maldonado Jr., Jason Castillo, Verenisa Aviles and Pedro Torres Jr.

The defendants are scheduled to be back in court Dec. 13 for a readiness-and-settlement hearing, Bramsen said.

Details involving the murder of Ibarra, who was a Santa Maria resident and fellow gang member, were revealed in a 932-page grand jury transcript that was obtained by Noozhawk in partnership with KEYT News. The case was the subject of a subsequent series of Noozhawk stories.

Prosecutors have previously said they will not seek the death penalty in the case, but several defendants face life in prison without parole if convicted.

