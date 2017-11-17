Defendants in MS-13 Gang-Murder Case Ordered Back Dec. 15 for Another Hearing

The 12 defendants indicted on charges connected to multiple gang-related homicides and attempted homicides appeared Friday in Santa Maria Superior Court, where they have yet to enter pleas to the charges.

Judge John McGregor ordered the defendants and their attorneys to return Dec. 15 for another hearing after mostly handling procedural matters during Friday’s brief court appearance.

Sixteen months ago, a Santa Barbara County Criminal Grand Jury indicted the defendants in the complex case linked to 10 slayings in the Santa Maria area.

A few months earlier, in March 2016, Santa Maria police-led a multi-agency effort, dubbed Operation Matador, that culminated with arrests in Santa Maria, Oxnard, Kern County and Ohio.

Law enforcement officers contend the killings and other crimes were connected to the violent international criminal gang, MS-13, or Mara Salvatrucha.

A smaller case, with two defendants remaining facing lesser charges, also was continued to Dec. 15.

