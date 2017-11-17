Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 1:42 am | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Defendants in MS-13 Gang-Murder Case Ordered Back Dec. 15 for Another Hearing

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | November 17, 2017 | 9:14 p.m.

The 12 defendants indicted on charges connected to multiple gang-related homicides and attempted homicides appeared Friday in Santa Maria Superior Court, where they have yet to enter pleas to the charges. 

Judge John McGregor ordered the defendants and their attorneys to return Dec. 15 for another hearing after mostly handling procedural matters during Friday’s brief court appearance. 

Sixteen months ago, a Santa Barbara County Criminal Grand Jury indicted the defendants in the complex case linked to 10 slayings in the Santa Maria area.

A few months earlier, in March 2016, Santa Maria police-led a multi-agency effort, dubbed Operation Matador, that culminated with arrests in Santa Maria, Oxnard, Kern County and Ohio.

Law enforcement officers contend the killings and other crimes were connected to the violent international criminal gang, MS-13, or Mara Salvatrucha.

A smaller case, with two defendants remaining facing lesser charges, also was continued to Dec. 15.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 