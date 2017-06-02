Defendants In MS-13 Gang Homicide Case Ordered Back to Court In September

A Santa Barbara County Superior Court judge delayed for three months a hearing on whether to impose a gag order for a case involving 12 defendants linked to multiple sayings in Santa Maria.

On Friday, after meeting privately with attorneys, Judge John McGregor agreed to delay consideration of gag order motions filed by two of the defense attorneys until Sept. 8.

None of the 12 defendants has entered pleas to the charges that stem from a 50-count indictment handed down by a criminal grand jury last summer.

The multiple murder charges involve 10 victims, plus conspiracy to commit murder alleging 14 additional victims.

The multiple-defendant case stems from Operation Matador, led by the Santa Maria Police Department and involving multiple law enforcement agencies when undertaken March 3, 2016, with arrests in Santa Maria, Oxnard, Kern County and Ohio.

Months later, after hearing weeks of evidence, the criminal grand jury handed down indictments against the men alleged to have ties to the violent international criminal gang dubbed MS-13, and also known as Mara Salvatrucha.

Two defendants remain part of a second case with indictments charging conspiracy to commit murder and other lesser charges. That case was handled in a separate hearing Friday.

Showing the logistical complexities of the large case, defendants and their attorneys were positioned at the defense table, in the jury box and in audience seats to accommodate the crowd.

Family members of defendants and victims were in the courtroom for Friday’s hearing, where beefed-up security measures meant at least 10 deputies were on hand.

The large number of defendants and accompanying attorneys meant something as simple as stating appearances by the attorneys and their client took a few minutes at the start of the hearing.

Matters initially set to decided upon Friday included the gag order requests filed by defense attorneys Stephen Dunkle and Tom Allen, with Dunkle seeking one for police and prosecutors.

Allen’s is broader, proposing to gag media members, too.

The prosecution team — led by Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen — has opposed the gag orders, calling the requests “vague, overbroad and unconstitutional.”

The media also has opposed the motion, with a KSBY attorney participating by phone Friday.

The defendants failed to address less restrictive means, the prosecution response said, adding the defense motions regarding evidence could be filed under seal with closed hearings held “to further protect the incredibly incriminating facts.”

Dunkle has since taken steps seeking a less restrictive option.

When the case returns to court Sept. 8 McGregor said he expects to hear Dunkle’s motion seeking to keep secret any filings by defense attorneys wanting the judge to dismiss some of the charges.

Dunkle noted Judge Timothy Staffel sealed the grand jury transcript, with the defense attorney contending a motion to drop charges would reference the testimony before the panel.

The grand jury transcript contains “highly prejudicial allegations" against his client, Dunkle said.

“A sealing order is necessary to protect the overriding interest of (his client's) right to a fair trial and due process under the Constitution,” Dunkle wrote.

He noted the Court of Appeal ruled in the Michael Jackson child molestation case that redacting parts of that 1,900-page grand jury transcript would lead to confusing arguments.

“In this case, the grand jury transcript is 4,000 pages long. An attempt to redact portions of the pleadings will result in unintelligible pleadings,” Dunkle said.

In addition to the September date, the judge set a case-management conference, involving attorneys only, for July 21 to set deadlines and other procedural matters.

In the secondary case involving two defendants, McGregor ordered attorneys to return July 21, when he said he expected to consider defense attorney Gary Dunlap’s motion to separate the case from the co-defendant’s.

