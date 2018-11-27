Defending CIF-Champion Santa Barbara Starts Season With a Shutout

Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara High got goals from three players and Connor Lambe recorded a shutout in his goalkeeping debut, as the Dons won 3-0 at Moorpark in their boys soccer season opener on Tuesday.

Santa Barbara is coming off a season in which it won the CIF-SS Division 1 title.

"I thought it was a good start to the season with six new starters after the success of last season," coach Todd Heil said. "We had the run of play for a better part of the game and finished some quality chances, not to mention the shutout."

Lambe made two saves.

Brandon Garcia scored the first goal of the season in the 14th minute off an assist from Jackson Wright.



Four minutes later, sophomore Luisangel Jeronimo scored his first varsity, with the assist going to Juan Carlos Torres.

"Juan Carlos was able to flick the ball over Moorpark’s back line to an on-running Luisangel who took a great touch and flicked it over the keeper. Great goal with great composure from the sophomore," raved Heil.

Jeronimo and Torres combined again, with Torres doing the finishing. He took a pass from Jeronimo behind the defense, beat two defenders and hit a shot past the goalkeeper from just insidet the 18-yard box.

Santa Barbara is back in action on Tuesday at Thousand Oaks.



