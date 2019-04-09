Defense, Allie Speshyock’s Pitching Key Dos Pueblos Victory Over San Marcos

Softball

The littlest hit turned out to be the start of something big for the Dos Pueblos softball team in the first of its three-game week against rival San Marcos.

Akshaya Ramko’s dribbler up the third-base line with one out in the sixth started a two-run inning, and that was enough for pitcher Allie Speshyock to take a 2-1 win at Dale Okinaka Field and keep the Chargers in first place alone in the Channel League at 8-0-1.

San Marcos falls to 6-2 in league. The teams play Game 2 on Wednesday at San Marcos.

Ramko paused after she hit the ball into the ground and it dribbled a few feet up the line.

San Marcos pitcher Allie Fryklund hesitated as well and pointed toward the ground, signaling to the umpire that the batted ball hit Ramko’s foot. She ran off the mound, fielded the ball and overthrew first base, allowing Ramko to reach second.

Fryklund again gestured that the ball went off Ramko’s foot. The plate and base umpire conferred and the plate umpire ruled it was a legal hit.

“The only reason I paused was because I thought it was going to go foul, so I waited,” Ramko explained. “I should not have hesitated, I should have just just gone. But (the ball) did not hit me, I promise you that.”

Said San Marcos coach Jeff Swann of the play: “Allie hesitated because she thought the call was made. That’s what opened the door.

“We learned that you go all out until the play is called dead and then you move on.”

Sierra Laughner followed with a single to center and moved to second on overthrow to third base. Ramko remained at third.

Ali Borden came up for the Chargers and hit a bouncer to first base. The San Marcos first baseman fielded the ball, checked Ramko at third and then turned to step on the first-base bag.

Once that happened, Ramko bolted for home and beat the throw to snap a scoreless tie. Laughner went to third.

“It was an exhilarating feeling,” Ramko said of scoring the go-ahead run. “I didn’t run straight to home plate because I knew (the first baseman) could easily throw me out. I wanted to pause to make her think I was running back to third.”

DP coach Mike Gerken said he and Ramko combined on the decision to send her home

“We both had the same sense of panic and exhilaration,” he said with a smile. “I felt pretty good about our chances once I saw her turn. I’m guessing that’s what Aykshaya saw, too, and she took off right away. That’s tough (for the first baseman) to spin and make an accurate throw home, so I thought we had a pretty good chance.”

Mykenzie Ramirez singled up the middle to drive in Laughner for a 2-0 lead.

San Marcos threatened in the seventh. Sinai Miranda drew a one-out walk, advanced on an error on Isabella Velasquez’s grounder to second base and went to third when Claire Early was hit by a pitch with two outs. Megan Cunnison lined a single to left to score Miranda and make it a 2-1 game.

That brought up the hard-hitting Fryklund.

“We had Allie up and that’s what we want. She’s our strongest hitter and puts the bat on the ball every single time,” said Swann. We challenged her to keep the ball out of the air and she put the ball on the ground and (unfortunately) it was right to somebody.”

Speshyock induced a bouncer to second base and Reveles fielded it cleanly and made the putout at first to end the game.

Both teams turned in some fine defensive plays in the windy conditions. Fryklund, who struck out four and allowed seven hits, made a diving catch of a DP bunt with a runner on in the second inning. Cunnison snared a liner at third base in the third.

DP’s Allison Gaspar expertly followed Maddy Leung's wind-blown fly ball to right and made the catch at the fence in the fifth inning.

The Chargers practiced on fly balls in the wind on Monday.

“Yesterday, thank God, it was super windy and we were able to get Allie some balls out there,” Speshyock said. “Knowing that the weather forecast today was for wind, they were used to that.”

Said Gerken: “Allison Gaspar has been switching from left to right and we had her in right yesterday in practice for a few fly balls. She made some great plays out there."

Third baseman Jenny Nichols made a slick pick-up of Claire Early’s hard grounder in the fifth and threw to first for the out. Reveles also had a couple of nice fielding plays at second, including a leaping catch.

Speshyock appreciated the defense behind her. She allowed three hits while striking out four and walking one.

“I knew if (San Marcos) did get a hit in the infield, I trusted my teammates,” she said.

Gerken praised the performance of Speshyock in the tight rivalry game.

“I can’t say enough about Allie Speshyock,” he said. “We called a pretty nice game today and she did everything we asked her to do.”

Swann, despite the loss, liked what he saw from his team.

“I’m super excited to know that we can play well,” he said. “We didn’t play well over the weekend and didn’t play well last Friday, but defensively they showed it today. This was a personal win for us, knowing we can play better than we have the last few games.”