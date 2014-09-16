Defense Attorney Calls Alleged Gang Leader ‘Lousy Businessman’

The man law enforcement officials called the top-ranking gang leader of Santa Barbara County actually was a bad businessman who fronted drugs to addicts, his defense attorney said Tuesday.

Raymond Daniel Macias, a gang member from Santa Barbara, is on trial for kidnapping for extortion with special gang and gun enhancements in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria.

The charge stems from a Jan. 3, 2013, incident in Lompoc that prompted the Santa Barbara County Grand Jury to hand down several indictments in June 2013.

“Mr. Macias is not the devil despite the prosecution’s attempts to demonize him,” defense attorney Michael Scott said Tuesday afternoon.

He added that the prosecution spent countless hours presenting evidence to convince jurors Macias is danger “to frighten you into a guilty verdict.”

Prosecutors contend Macias, also known as Boxer, was “the big homie” who oversaw collection of drug taxes in Santa Barbara County. He is a member of the Santa Barbara-based Eastside Krazies, which is linked to Mexican Mafia Sureno gang.

The Macias case stems from the assault of Sicko, who was behind in his payments and hiding out from those trying to collect the money. On Jan. 3, 2013, gang members took the victim to a Lompoc garage, where they beat him severely and broke his arm. At the request of prosecutors, Sicko’s identity is not being revealed.

Macias initially was charged with kidnapping for extortion, solicitation for extortion, torture and drug sales. In late June, however, a jury failed to reach a verdict on the first two charges, prompting Superior Court Judge Patricia Kelly to declare a mistrial for those counts.

Scott called Macias “a lousy businessman” who fronted drugs to addicts and put in money when others didn't pay him to ensure he could forward on cash to keep up on payments to the Mexican Mafia.

The defense claims Macias’ co-defendant in his first trial, Luis “Lucky” Almanza, acted abnormally in spearheading the violent assault against Sicko, a gang member from the Lompoc-based VLPs.

“Lucky went off the rails,” Scott said. “His conduct was a shock to all present.’

But in her closing arguments continued Tuesday, Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen said a member of a gang would be disciplined if the punishment wasn’t acceptable.

“There’s no evidence, not even a shred, that Lucky was disciplined,” Bramsen said Tuesday. She began closing arguments Monday afternoon.

Scott contended Macias wasn’t at the scene of the incident until much after the violence happened, adding that prosecutors did not produce any texts, recordings or letters showing defendant ordered anyone to hurt Sicko.

“It doesn’t exist because that’s not what he wanted,” Scott said.

Closing arguments are expected to continue Thursday morning.

