Attorney Challenges Police Interactions With Suspect in Marilyn Pharis’ Death

A defense attorney on Friday continued challenging Victor Aureliano Martinez’s interactions with police, including an alleged confession that he struck Marilyn Pharis with a hammer during a brutal attack in July 2015 that led to the Santa Maria woman's death.

But Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor gave defense attorney Lori Pedego, who represents Martinez, a brief window to appeal to a higher court why her supporting document should remain sealed and not be accessible to other attorneys.

Otherwise, the judge said the secret document would be continued to Nov. 18 when he tentatively intends to unseal the document.

Martinez, 30, and Jose Villagomez, 21, are charged with first-degree murder in the brutal July 24, 2015 attack on 64-year-old Marilyn Pharis in her northwest Santa Maria home.

Pedego contends her client’s statements to Santa Maria police were involuntary and made in violation of his Miranda rights.

The defense attorney has alleged “irrefutable evidence exists” that he was subjected to “at least one, if not more, unMirandized, unmemorialized, unrecorded interrogations of Mr. Martinez took place while Mr. Martinez was in custody."

Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen sought release of the document, arguing against allowing a secret declaration known only to Pedego and the judge while the defense attorney seeks to suppress Martinez’s statements to police.

“It would absolutely go against everything our system is about to allow her to do that,” Bramsen said. “The system in the United States is about a fair playing field.

“It’s about truth and justice, and when you have a secret declaration that she wants the magistrate to consider, it prevents the people from properly bringing evidence before the court, properly arguing the law, and having the due process that the people too are entitled to under our system,” Bramsen said, calling upon the judge to unseal the document.

Previously, the judge denied a defense discovery motion seeking information about an interview police and prosecuting attorneys say didn’t occur.

“We are all about a fair playing field. We are all about things not being done in secret, and the secret interrogations that my client was subject to need to be brought to light,” Pedego said.

She told the the judge she would object to unsealing any secret documents before police officers — as many as 14 members of the Santa Maria Police Department — testify under oath at an evidentiary hearing Pedego is seeking.

Martinez reportedly told a police officer, “I hit the woman in the face with a hammer,” but Pedego contends use of the statement, without context, violates her client’s constitutional rights.

Police contend the spontaneous statement in Spanish was preceded and followed by the man rambling in Spanish.

Villagomez is represented by attorney Michael Scott, who remained mostly silent Friday beyond noting the legal spat doesn’t affect his client.

Pharis, an Air Force veteran and civilian employee at Vandenberg Air Force Base, died of her injuries eight days after the attack.

The case has drawn national attention due to Martinez’s status as an undocumented immigrant with prior arrests.

In addition to murder, Martinez and Villagomez face numerous special circumstances, and Martinez also is charged with burglary.

Along with returning Nov. 18, the case has a previously scheduled preliminary hearing tentatively planned to start Dec. 12. At one time, the preliminary hearing was expected to begin Friday.

