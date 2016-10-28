Monday, April 23 , 2018, 10:48 pm | Fog/Mist 54º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Attorney Challenges Police Interactions With Suspect in Marilyn Pharis’ Death

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | October 28, 2016 | 8:42 p.m.

A defense attorney on Friday continued challenging Victor Aureliano Martinez’s interactions with police, including an alleged confession that he struck Marilyn Pharis with a hammer during a brutal attack in July 2015 that led to the Santa Maria woman's death.

But Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor gave defense attorney Lori Pedego, who represents Martinez, a brief window to appeal to a higher court why her supporting document should remain sealed and not be accessible to other attorneys. 

Otherwise, the judge said the secret document would be continued to Nov. 18 when he tentatively intends to unseal the document.

Martinez, 30, and Jose Villagomez, 21, are charged with first-degree murder in the brutal July 24, 2015 attack on 64-year-old Marilyn Pharis in her northwest Santa Maria home.

Pedego contends her client’s statements to Santa Maria police were involuntary and made in violation of his Miranda rights.

The defense attorney has alleged “irrefutable evidence exists” that he was subjected to “at least one, if not more, unMirandized, unmemorialized, unrecorded interrogations of Mr. Martinez took place while Mr. Martinez was in custody."

Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen sought release of the document, arguing against allowing a secret declaration known only to Pedego and the judge while the defense attorney seeks to suppress Martinez’s statements to police.

“It would absolutely go against everything our system is about to allow her to do that,” Bramsen said. “The system in the United States is about a fair playing field. 

“It’s about truth and justice, and when you have a secret declaration that she wants the magistrate to consider, it prevents the people from properly bringing evidence before the court, properly arguing the law, and having the due process that the people too are entitled to under our system,” Bramsen said, calling upon the judge to unseal the document.

Previously, the judge denied a defense discovery motion seeking information about an interview police and prosecuting attorneys say didn’t occur. 

“We are all about a fair playing field. We are all about things not being done in secret, and the secret interrogations that my client was subject to need to be brought to light,” Pedego said.

She told the the judge she would object to unsealing any secret documents before police officers — as many as 14 members of the Santa Maria Police Department — testify under oath at an evidentiary hearing Pedego is seeking.

Martinez reportedly told a police officer, “I hit the woman in the face with a hammer,” but Pedego contends use of the statement, without context, violates her client’s constitutional rights. 

Police contend the spontaneous statement in Spanish was preceded and followed by the man rambling in Spanish.

Villagomez is represented by attorney Michael Scott, who remained mostly silent Friday beyond noting the legal spat doesn’t affect his client.

Pharis, an Air Force veteran and civilian employee at Vandenberg Air Force Base, died of her injuries eight days after the attack.

The case has drawn national attention due to Martinez’s status as an undocumented immigrant with prior arrests.

In addition to murder, Martinez and Villagomez face numerous special circumstances, and Martinez also is charged with burglary.

Along with returning Nov. 18, the case has a previously scheduled preliminary hearing tentatively planned to start Dec. 12. At one time, the preliminary hearing was expected to begin Friday.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 