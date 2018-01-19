Defense Attorney in Smaller MS-13 Case Seeks To Disqualify Judge

A defense attorney has filed a motion to boot Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor off one of the cases stemming from multiple murders and attempted murders in the Santa Maria area.

Attorney Gary Dunlap represents Rafael Lainez Castro, 32, in the case connected to arrests of alleged members of the MS-13 criminal street gang in March 2016 and leading to grand jury indictments in July 2016.

The cases are connected to 10 homicides and 14 attempted homicides among other incidents between January 2013 and March 2016..

Castro is charged with a criminal street gang conspiracy and conspiracy to commit a crime. He is one of two defendants in the smaller case related to Operation Matador, a multiagency operation led by Santa Maria police.

A separate but related case has a dozen defendants, all of whom face more serious charges, including first-degree murderer..

In a brief hearing Friday, McGregor denied Dunlap’s motion to remove him from the case, saying he deemed it untimely.

However, McGregor said the motion also challenged whether he is biased against Castro, and set a hearing on that matter for 8:30 a.m. on Jan. 26.

None of the defendants in either case has entered pleas to the charges, but Dunlap has said his client is prepared to do so.

Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen, who is leading the prosecution team, asked the defense attorney if his client had rejected the plea deal.

Dunlap said he believes they could move forward without rejecting the offer so tentative trial dates could be set.

However, Bramsen said that one term of the deal, which was not spelled out in court, was contingent upon an early admission of guilt prior to being arraigned.

Dunlap eventually agreed to delay the arraignment hearing a week to let his client consider the offer.

The only privately hired attorney on the case earlier had filed a motion to withdraw, saying his client had run out of money. However, that motion was taken off calendar by Dunlap and he remains on the case.

In the larger case, the defense attorneys representing the dozen defendants agreed to return Feb. 9 when they are expected to enter pleas. Due to scheduling conflicts, that hearing will occur a week earlier than previously planned.

At that time, McGregor also will hear a motion filed by defense attorney Stephen Dunkle, who said he sought additional grand jury records.

— Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.