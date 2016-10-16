Defense Carries Cate Past Orcutt Academy

Football

The defense deserved the game ball in Cate's 17-14 Condor League 8-man football victory over visiting Orcutt Academy on Saturday.

The Rams stuffed Orcutt's Academy's running attack all game long.

"Our offense needed a pick-me-up and our defense was there to help," Cate assistant coach Dave Soto said.

Soto praised the play of Eric Yi, Chris Bennett, Mateo Luca-Lion, Henry Dawson, Drew Anastasio, Carson Williams, Luke Beckman, Will Bowlin, and Ryder Dinning. Dinning recorded an interception on the day.

On offense, Cate scored all its points in the first half. Pierce Lundt had a 3-yard touchdown run, Juan Magalhaes kicked a 28-yard field and Chase McCaw caught a 40-yard strike from quarterback Jack Deardorff.

"When you play good teams, wins aren't always pretty," said Soto. "As a team I think we worked very well today. We are happy with this win, but we are not satisfied. We will look to continue to improve going forward into another big game next week.

The Rams are back for their final regular season home game on Saturday, Oct. 22 against the Laguna Blanca Owls. Kickoff for that Condor League contest will be at 2 p.m.

