Defense Carries Hancock Over San Bernardino

Sophomore wide receiver Chris Barganier caught a touchdown pass for the third straight game, and Osa Omokaro recorded 4.5 of the Bulldogs’ nine sacks to lead the defense as the Allan Hancock College football team picked up a 16-6 win at San Bernadino Valley College on Saturday. The Bulldogs improved to 2-3 and San Bernardino fell to 1-4.
After exchanging punts on each of their first six possessions of the first half, things changed late in the second quarter. Bryce VomBaur intercepted Kendal Williams’ pass at the San Bernardino 31-yard line. Six plays later, Matt Albright hit Barganier for a 9-yard touchdown strike with less than a minute to play in the first half. Jajuan Lankford ran for the 2-point conversion to give Hancock an 8-0 lead into halftime.
San Bernardino was driving in the third quarter and inside Hancock territory when Anthony Miller forced Williams to fumble the ball and recovered it at the Hancock 29-yard line with 11 minutes to play in the third quarter. Ten plays later, Lankford ran it into the endzone from nine yards out for a touchdown. The Bulldogs went for two and converted as Albright hit Kevin Stark to give Hancock a 16-0 lead with 6:28 to play in the third quarter.
Thomas Leggett intercepted a Williams pass early in the fourth quarter to stop another San Bernardino drive. San Bernardino finally scored in the fourth quarter when Williams ran it in from 3 yards out. The 2-point conversion failed to keep Hancock’s lead at 16-6. The Bulldogs recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock to secure their second straight win.
The Hancock defense held the SBVC offense to just 190 total yards of offense. The Bulldogs limited SBVC to 148 yards passing and just 42 yards rushing. The Hancock offense finished with 226 total yards of offense.
The Bulldog defense forced three turnovers, two interceptions and one fumble recovery.
Albright completed eight of his 19 passes for 71 yards.
The Bulldogs will enjoy a bye week before kicking off conference play at home against Santa Barbara County rival Santa Barbara City College on Saturday, Oct. 15. Kickoff at Hancock Football Field will be at 2 p.m.
Defense Carries Hancock Over San Bernardino
