Defense Carries Santa Barbara Girls Past Thacher

Santa Barbara High turned in a solid defensive effort in a 6-5 girls lacrosse win over Thacher on Tuesday.
"When the other team had possession, our defense was aggressive in winning the ball back, coach Kristin Boehm said. "Maggie Wilde in particular caused a lot of turnovers for us. Another notable defender was Sabrina Loza, who gained possession for us with multiple interceptions and ground ball wins."
Thacher also played tough defense, slowing Santa Barbara's fast breaks. The Dons worked their offense and got three goals from midfielder Tess Kriegman. Sophie DiFilippo had two and Sophie Tate and Kate Mascari had one each.
Goalie Serafina Crannel made eight saves.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.