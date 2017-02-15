Friday, June 22 , 2018, 1:43 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Defense Carries Santa Barbara Past Huntington Beach in CIF Wild-Card Game

Dons avenge earlier loss, advance to a first-round game at Foothill

Abigail Hendrix of Santa Barbara makes sure a Huntington Beach player doesn’t get the ball in the two-meter area. Click to view larger
Abigail Hendrix of Santa Barbara makes sure a Huntington Beach player doesn’t get the ball in the two-meter area. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 15, 2017 | 11:19 a.m.

A tremendous defensive effort by Santa Barbara High’s girls water polo team enabled the Dons to win a CIF-Southern Section Division 1 wild-card game and advance to the main draw.

The Dons put the clamps on visiting Huntington Beach and beat the Oilers 4-2 in a physical encounter on Tuesday. Their reward is a first-round game at Santa Ana-Foothill on Wednesday.

The center defense of Kai McGeoy, Georgia Ransone and Grace Raisin and the solid goalkeeping of freshman Faith Tedesco frustrated Huntington Beach, which beat the Dons 5-2 in January at the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions.

“Our girls were really locked in,” Santa Barbara coach Mark Walsh said. “Our five-man defense was just spectacular. I don’t know if they scored 6-on-5 against us. We were 0 for 10 against them last time and that was the biggest difference.”

Santa Barbara’s Kai McGeoy draws the attention of the Huntington Beach defense. She passed off to Grace Raisin for the Dons’ fourth goal. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara’s Kai McGeoy draws the attention of the Huntington Beach defense. She passed off to Grace Raisin for the Dons’ fourth goal. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)

Huntington Beach coach Mark Canner gave credit to the Dons’ defense.

Grace Raisin beats two Huntington Beach defenders and scores the game-clinching goal in the fourth period. Click to view larger
Grace Raisin beats two Huntington Beach defenders and scores the game-clinching goal in the fourth period. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)

“I would say they were very good defensively as a team, but I think a little bit more of it was us not executing on some of our 6-on-5 opportunities,” he said.

“I think our defense was really active," said Walsh. "We match up with their top scorers and Faith had a really nice game.”

Tedesco finished with six saves and got lots of help from Ransone and McGeoy in front of her.

“Georgia had her hands full with their No. 12 (Lauren Smith) and Kai matched up with their No. 3 girl (Kalista Hyman) who’s a really, really talented player," Walsh said. "Kai was like a little unsung hero out there. She really kept (Hyman) from doing a lot of things she wanted to do. I’ve seen her have her way with a lot of different people.”

Raisin scored the eventual winning goal with 55 seconds left in the second period and added the insurance goal at 3:56 of the fourth period off a brilliant entry pass from McGeoy on the left wing. Raisin caught the pass at two meters, powered through two Huntington Beach defenders and beat Oilers’ goalie Marina Hyman with a shot to the lower right corner.

Santa Barbara’s defense made the two-goal lead stand up. It recorded a couple of steals and held the Oilers goal-less on a power play down the stretch.

Kalista Hyman scored one power play goal for the Oilers,  making the score 3-2 with five minutes left in the fourth period.

Santa Barbara’s defense foiled the Oilers from scoring the equalizer.

Santa Barbara freshmen Abigail Hendrix and Faith Tedesco had their own rooting section in the stands. Click to view larger
Santa Barbara freshmen Abigail Hendrix and Faith Tedesco had their own rooting section in the stands. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)

Freshman Abigail Hendrix scored on a power play for a 1-0 Santa Barbara early in the first period and Ransone made it 2-0.

Smith put Huntington Beach on the board at the 1:54 mark of the period.

A point-blank save by Tedesco and outstanding team defense by the Dons kept the score at 2-1 until the last 55 seconds of the second period. Ransone made a steal in front of the goal and fired a long pass to Raisin who put her shot away for a two-goal advantage going into halftime.

"That was huge," said Walsh.

Canner felt that was the turning point of the game.

“We’re down 2-1, we call a time out, have a time-out play ready to go and instead of tying up the game we get blindsided," he said. "They made a great defensive play and that led to 3-1. In CIF Division 1, it’s such a tight game that those type of momentum shifts can be huge and hard to overcome. I felt that was kind of the dagger at that point of the game.”

Santa Barbara will take a 16-13 record into Foothill on Wednesday. Huntington Beach ends the season at 19-11.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 