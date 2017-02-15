Defense Carries Santa Barbara Past Huntington Beach in CIF Wild-Card Game

Water Polo

A tremendous defensive effort by Santa Barbara High’s girls water polo team enabled the Dons to win a CIF-Southern Section Division 1 wild-card game and advance to the main draw.

The Dons put the clamps on visiting Huntington Beach and beat the Oilers 4-2 in a physical encounter on Tuesday. Their reward is a first-round game at Santa Ana-Foothill on Wednesday.

The center defense of Kai McGeoy, Georgia Ransone and Grace Raisin and the solid goalkeeping of freshman Faith Tedesco frustrated Huntington Beach, which beat the Dons 5-2 in January at the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions.

“Our girls were really locked in,” Santa Barbara coach Mark Walsh said. “Our five-man defense was just spectacular. I don’t know if they scored 6-on-5 against us. We were 0 for 10 against them last time and that was the biggest difference.”

Huntington Beach coach Mark Canner gave credit to the Dons’ defense.

“I would say they were very good defensively as a team, but I think a little bit more of it was us not executing on some of our 6-on-5 opportunities,” he said.

“I think our defense was really active," said Walsh. "We match up with their top scorers and Faith had a really nice game.”

Tedesco finished with six saves and got lots of help from Ransone and McGeoy in front of her.

“Georgia had her hands full with their No. 12 (Lauren Smith) and Kai matched up with their No. 3 girl (Kalista Hyman) who’s a really, really talented player," Walsh said. "Kai was like a little unsung hero out there. She really kept (Hyman) from doing a lot of things she wanted to do. I’ve seen her have her way with a lot of different people.”

Raisin scored the eventual winning goal with 55 seconds left in the second period and added the insurance goal at 3:56 of the fourth period off a brilliant entry pass from McGeoy on the left wing. Raisin caught the pass at two meters, powered through two Huntington Beach defenders and beat Oilers’ goalie Marina Hyman with a shot to the lower right corner.

Santa Barbara’s defense made the two-goal lead stand up. It recorded a couple of steals and held the Oilers goal-less on a power play down the stretch.

Kalista Hyman scored one power play goal for the Oilers, making the score 3-2 with five minutes left in the fourth period.

Santa Barbara’s defense foiled the Oilers from scoring the equalizer.

Freshman Abigail Hendrix scored on a power play for a 1-0 Santa Barbara early in the first period and Ransone made it 2-0.

Smith put Huntington Beach on the board at the 1:54 mark of the period.

A point-blank save by Tedesco and outstanding team defense by the Dons kept the score at 2-1 until the last 55 seconds of the second period. Ransone made a steal in front of the goal and fired a long pass to Raisin who put her shot away for a two-goal advantage going into halftime.

"That was huge," said Walsh.

Canner felt that was the turning point of the game.

“We’re down 2-1, we call a time out, have a time-out play ready to go and instead of tying up the game we get blindsided," he said. "They made a great defensive play and that led to 3-1. In CIF Division 1, it’s such a tight game that those type of momentum shifts can be huge and hard to overcome. I felt that was kind of the dagger at that point of the game.”

Santa Barbara will take a 16-13 record into Foothill on Wednesday. Huntington Beach ends the season at 19-11.

