Wednesday, October 3 , 2018, 12:15 am | Overcast 67º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
College Volleyball

Defense Carries Westmont to Sweep at San Diego Christian

By Ron Smith, Westmont Sports Information Director | October 2, 2018 | 10:40 p.m.

Westmont Volleyball  picked up a Golden State Athletic Conference win in Santee, sweeping the Hawks of San Diego Christian by scores of 25-15, 25-12, 25-16. 

"The game went really well," said Westmont head coach Patti Cook. "We had a steady display of teamwork and we came out with a lot of energy. What helped us in all three sets was that we were doing a good job of siding out and keeping the ball for a while. We passed well, had really tough serves and did a good job of keeping them at bay."

Samantha Neely, recently honored as the GSAC Attacker of the Week, led the Warriors with nine kills while hitting .364. Cassidy Rea added eight kills and posted a .533 attack percentage. Hali Galloway also recorded eight kills and contributed eight digs. 

Defensively, Lauren Friis recorded 21 digs and 10 serve receptions while Brooklynn Cheney notched 17 serve receptions and 12 digs.

"We out dug them by 15," noted Cook. "That says a lot about our blocks, either funneling their attack or getting a lot of touches so that it was an easy ball to dig. They had a difficult time putting the ball down. Lauren was digging up a bunch of balls and Madison Morrison was picking up both deep shots and short tips. There wasn't a lot that went down around her. She was really solid on defense."

Amy Buffham dished out 24 assists in the over the three sets. However, the biggest assist of the night may have come after the game from Buffham's grandfather. The Warriors jumped on the bus to head home and found the engine would not turn over. Buffham's grandfather ran next door to a Pep Boys that was still open, bought some jumper cables and gave the bus a jump start. 

The Warriors (14-4, 5-3 GSAC) will be back in action this weekend, hosting Ottawa of Arizona (9-7, 4-5) on Friday night at 7 o'clock and Arizona Christian on Saturday at two.    

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

 
 