Defense, Clutch Hitting Carry Dos Pueblos Past Santa Barbara, 9-2

Baseball

The guys at the corners made big defensive plays and the shortstop supplied a big bat for Dos Pueblos in a 9-2 Channel League baseball victory over Santa Barbara on Tuesday at Scott O’Leary Field.

Shortstop Isaac Coffey went 3 for 4 to pace a 14-hit DP attack and drove in three runs.

In the field, third baseman Kevin Barker made a terrific diving stop on a potential double down the line by Nick Dallow, denying Santa Barbara from having a big first inning.

Darby Naughton dug out some low throws at first base and made two stellar defensive plays in the seventh. He dived to field Joe Firestone’s grounder in the hole and flipped to pitcher Julian Amador covering the bag for the first out. Then, with the bases loaded and one run in in the seventh, Naughton leaped to snare Caleb Norton’s liner and doubled up Linus Holmberg at first base to end the game.

“He’s there for a reason,” DP coach George Hedricks said of his ace pitcher playing first base. “Darby Naughton has been a varsity play for four years. His jersey is never clean. He’s played over there a few times now. He made two diving plays at Arroyo Grande. At the end of the day, he’s a ballplayer, a gamer.”

Said Naughton of playing in the field and being able to swing bat: “It’s nice to contribute on the other side. I’m always looking for everybody else to help me out. It’s nice to help out with the bat or at first base, or wherever. It’s a lot of fun, too.”

The plays by Naughton and Barker frustrated the Dons.

“We’re just not getting the clutch hits, but we’re leading the league in line outs and hard-hit balls at people,” said Santa Barbara High coach Donny Warrecker.

Antonio Andrade had a big day at the plate for Santa Barbara, going 4 for 4 with a RBI double in the first inning and a run in the seventh. The Dons had 10 hits, but stranded 13.

Andrade’s double drove in Joe Firestone to give Santa Barbara a 1-0 lead. Bijan Palme singled and Dallow hit a ball down the line. Barker dived, gloved it and threw home to catcher Evan Kling who tagged Andrade.

“That was his first career start at first base,” said Hedricks of Barker. “He’s a shortstop by nature, so you can put the kid anywhere in the infield. It’s huge for him to step in there today. That play, just a heads-up play — one, to have the ball and then be ready to come up firing and make a money throw to home plate so Evan can put the tag down.

“I told him, ‘You prevented a big inning.’ That kept them out of it … kind of an extra dagger right there. It really kept the momentum on our side.”

Dos Pueblos answered with four runs on four hits in the bottom of the first. Coffey singled in Kling, who reached first on a catcher’s interference call and advanced to second on a single to right by Barker. Josh Feldhaus singled with one out to load the bases and Naughton drove a ball to deep center that was lost in the sun, allowing three runs to score.

“That was absolutely devastating,” Warrecker said. “To lose that in the sun was a big blow, because if we come out of that it’s a 1-1 ballgame.”

Said Hedricks: “Any time you can answer back right away that’s huge. It's good for confidence, it’s good for the guys to get back on top. It let’s your pitcher settle back down.”

Both DP starter Dylan Kelley and Santa Barbara’s Palme settled down after the first and threw shutout ball until the fifth. That's when the Chargers erupted for eight hits and scored five runs. Coffey had a two-run hit and Colter Nisbet, Drew Darke and Naughton drove in single runs.

“We had five hits with two strikes. I was very impressed with the guys’ approach right there,” said Hedricks.

“They got five hits with two strikes, four of them with an 0-2 count,” Warrecker lamented. “That’s where we struggled. I feel the score doesn't indicate the game, 9-2 seems like we got handled but we were right there all the way through.”

Kelley pitched five innings for the win and Amador finished the final two innings. Palme suffered the loss.

Dos Pueblos is 6-2-1 overall and 1-0-1 in league. Santa Barbara is 1-6, 0-2.

