Defense, Deacon Hill Deliver for Dons in 24-7 Win Over Dos Pueblos for CIF Playoff Spot

Football

Santa Barbara High relied on a disciplined, sure-tackling defense and the big arm of Deacon Hill to beat rival Dos Pueblos, 24-7, and earn an automatic CIF-SS football playoff berth in the Channel League finale on Thursday night at Warkentin Stadium.

The Dons and Chargers both finish at 3-2 and tied for second place behind league-champion Lompoc, but the Dons earn the automatic berth based on the league’s tie-breaking format.

Santa Barbara (6-4 overall), which by school tradition will become the Golden Tornado for the postseason, will be playing in the Division 7 playoffs next Friday night.

Dos Pueblos (6-4), will likely receive a berth in the Division 5 playoffs.

The playoff pairings will be released on Sunday.

Santa Barbara’s defense stifled DP’s power running game, holding it under 100 yards and without a touchdown. Players like Noah Wood, Sahid Pincheira, John Valencia, Joshua Rosales, Jacob Forney, Jeremiah Phillips and Steve Lara played physical and didn’t allow DP quarterback David Leon and running backs Conner Lee and Eric Lopez to break off big gains.

The Chargers’ only touchdown came on a 75-yard interception return by Lee in the third quarter.

That cut the score to 14-7.

Dos Pueblos had an opportunity to score again after a bad punt snap by the Dons put the ball at the Santa Barbara 25. But Lee was held to two yards on first down and the Chargers were called for holding on second down, moving the ball back to the 36.

Leon was tackled for 4-yard loss on third down and he threw an incomplete pass on fourth down, giving the ball back to the Dons.

They stunned DP on a terrific play call, with Hill throwing a wide receiver screen pass to Jackson Gonzalez, who turned it into 59-yard jaunt down the left sideline for a touchdown. Jose Lopez kicked the PAT for a 21-7 lead with 9:02 left in the fourth quarter.

Big plays by Pincheira and Valencia forced the Chargers to go three and out on their next series.

When DP got the ball again, Rosales picked off a pass and rumbled to the Chargers’ 18. After three running plays gained five yards, Ty Montgomery came on a kicked a 37-yard field goal to all but seal the victory for the Dons with 1:48 left.

After a slow start, Hill found his rhythm midway through the second quarter and led the Dons to the first score of the game. He hit Dakota Hill (no relation) on a 22-yard pass over the middle and followed with passes of 2 and 14 yards to Justin Perez, 10 yards to Hill and 10 yards to Jake Knecht, moving the ball to the DP 5.

Deacon Hill got blasted by DP's Sunny Graybill for a 3-yard loss on first and goal, but on second down he fired the ball into the end zone and Dakota Hill make a nice finger-tip grab for the touchdown. The PAT kick was blocked, leaving the Dons up 6-0 at 4:23 of the second quarter.

Dos Pueblos drove the ball to the Santa Barbara 37, and the Chargers went for it on fourth and 10. Wood made the big defensive play for the Dons stopping Leon for no gain.

The Dons struck on their first possession of the third quarter. Deacon Hill threw a brilliant tight spiral into the corner of the end zone and Gonzalez hauled it in for the TD. Dakota Hill ran for the two-point conversion for a 14-0 lead.

Leon was driving the Chargers before Santa Barbara’s Alex Gutierrez picked off a pass. He fumbled the ball after taking a big hit but Valencia picked it up for the Dons and ran into the end zone. The score was nullified by a blocking in the back penalty, but the Dons kept the ball.

DP’s defense pressured Deacon Hill into an interception and Lee returned it 75 yards for a touchdown to put the Chargers on the board at 6:08 of the third quarter. Jesse Mollkoy’s PAT made it a 14-7 game.

The Chargers got another big break on the bad punt snap, but Santa Barbara’s defense stepped up and twice pulled down Leon for losses.

Deacon Hill and Gonzalez rewarded the defense with their perfectly executed screen pass for a touchdown.

In his second start of the season, Hill completed 14 of 20 passes for 201 yards and three touchdowns. Gonzalez caught four passes for 113 yards, Dakota Hill had five receptions for 54 yards.