Defense Dominates for UCSB on Opening Weekend

The campus of Stanford University is fondly referred to as The Farm — a reference to the horse farm belonging to the school’s founder, Leland P. Stanford, upon which the university now stands. It was the site for the official tip-off of the UCSB men’s basketball season. The Farm served as the spring ground for sowing the seeds of what is projected to be a harvest of success in Bob Williams’ 10th season as the Gauchos’ head coach.

Led by pre-season Mid Major All-American senior Alex Harris and fellow 2007 All Big West teammate, junior Chris Devine, Williams believes he has the nutrients for fertile soil. Last year’s all-Big West Freshman honorees, guards Justin Joyner and James Powell, and senior stalwart Ivan Elliott round out the starting five.

A newly implemented, up-tempo pressure defense designed to create points off of turnovers and fatigue the opposition by the end of games, demands that the Gauchos go nine deep in the rotation. D.J. Posley, the JUCO All-American from Chicago, and Nedim Pajevic, the senior red-shirt by way of Weber State and Serbia, are the first players off the bench with Beau Gibb and Jordan Weiner also rotating in.

Friday, in the first game of the Basketball Traveler’s Classic, the Gauchos drew the Demons of Northwestern State University from Louisiana’s Southland Conference. The round-robin tournament hosted by Stanford, also included Ivy League representative, Harvard. Santa Barbara’s persistent pressure defense wore down the very athletic, sharp-shooting Demons, and the Gauchos won the second half and the game, 92-71.