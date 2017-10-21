Thursday, April 26 , 2018, 3:48 am | Fog 51º

 
 
 
 
Football

Defense Gets Dos Pueblos Going Again, 35-10 Over Buena

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | October 21, 2017 | 1:09 a.m.

The defense made the big play to ignite Dos Pueblos to another football victory.

Two weeks ago it was 98-yard returned fumble that sparked a win over Ventura. At Buena on Friday night, the Chargers stripped the ball from the Bulldogs, recovered it in the end zone and then went 80 yards for a touchdown and a 14-3 lead.

They would run away to a 35-10 Channel League victory, setting up a showdown with Santa Barbara for sole possession of first place. Both teams are 2-0. Dos Pueblos is 7-1 overall.

Buena (3-7, 1-2) struck first in the game with a field goal, but DP answered early in the second quarter ona 22-yard run by Eric Lopez. The TD was set up by passes from quarterback Jake Ramirez to Cyrus Wallace.

The Bulldogs’ Devon Morris returned the ensuing kickoff to the 41. Quarterback Coby Barbar completed three passes to Andrew Tilkens to get inside the red zone. Buena had first-and-goal at the 3 but the opportunistic DP defense forced its 31st turnover of the season to turn the game around.

“That was huge because we had a chance to be leading at half but instead found ourselves playing catch-up, and that makes it hard to keep teams honest because they know we’re going to be pass heavy,”  Buena coach Ryan Bolland told the Ventura Star.

Buena scored on its first possession of the second drive on a 3-yard run.

The Bulldogs tried an onside kick, but the Chargers recovered and started with good field position.  Ramirez hit Dillan Roberts  on a 40-yard pass for a 20-10 lead. 

Ramirez completed 10 of 16 passes for 122 yards and rushed eight times for 88 yards.  Wallace caught 7 passes for 98 yards.

Lopez scored his second TD for the Chargers on a 7-yard run to make it 27-10 with 1:43 left in the third quarter.

The DP defense added two more turnovers, a fumble recovery and an interception by Michael Elbert (his fifth) to stifle the Bulldogs.

Will Yamasaki took over at quarterback and ran for a 3-yard touchdown to finish off the Bulldogs.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

