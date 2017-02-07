Friday, June 22 , 2018, 4:23 am | Overcast 60º

 
 
 
 
Boys Basketball

Defense Gets It Done for Dos Pueblos; Chargers Win Channel League Basketball Title

DP blows out Santa Barbara in second half for 70-49 victory

Diego Riker of Dos Pueblos drives around Morgan Peus on his way to the basket. Riker scored 19 points for the Chargers. Click to view larger
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 7, 2017 | 11:26 p.m.

Once Dos Pueblos ramped up its defensive pressure, the Chargers took over Tuesday night’s game at Santa Barbara High and roared to a 70-49 boys basketball victory at J.R. Richards Gym.

Dos Pueblos forced turnovers and outscored the Dons 17-6 in the third quarter to blow the game open and clinch the outright Channel League title at the home of the defending champions. After going 1-7 the last two years, the Chargers are 7-0 heading into the last regular-season game Thursday at Buena. They are 20-4 overall and ranked eighth in Division 2A

Santa Barbara remains in second place at 4-3 and is 15-11 on the season.

Down by one in the early moments of the third quarter, DP put on a press and forced a couple of turnovers that it converted into Diego Riker three-pointers.

“We’d gone to a press in the second half and wanted to speed them up and get some turnovers. I think it worked in our favor,” said Riker.

Riker buried three straight bonus shots during a 13-2 run, vaulting the Chargers to a 44-34 lead by the end of the third quarter. He finished the game with five threes and a game-high 19 points.

Austin Lind of Santa Barbara tries to stop DP’s Thomas Jimenez from getting off a shot. Jimenez made the shot and was fouled. Click to view larger
Dos Pueblos kept the pressure on in the fourth quarter, and Cyrus Wallace, Marcellous Gossett and Thomas Jimenez went off during the first three minutes. The trio combined for 15 points, scoring on layups and offensive rebounds to pad the lead to 21 points, 59-38.

Gossett pounded the boards for 17 rebounds.

Morgan Peus scored 11 points to lead Santa Barbara.

“They just locked us down,” said Santa Barbara coach Dave Bregante of the Chargers’ defense in the second half.

Bregante is impressed with DP’s game.

“They got a little bit of everything,” he said. “They got a great shooter in Diego, they got a great rebounder in Marcellous and they got a great leader in Cyrus, who might be the best point guard in the league. They got a really good mix, and the other guys fill in. They battle and get rebounds. They just killed us on the boards.”

The Dons which knocked off San Marcos last week at home, never trailed in the first half, but their largest lead was just four points, 22-18.

Dos Pueblos owned the second half.

“We talked about the first half that they had only three turnovers. That’s below what we try to create,” DP coach Joe Zamora said. “In the third quarter we were able to create 10 turnovers, so that was a big-time difference. We let them feel comfortable in the first half. I was on my guys about that. I said: ‘We don’t ever back off, we want to put pressure.’ That was the turning point in the second half.”

Zamora was pleased how his team dominated the boards.

“I was really proud of my guys just the way they got to the basket. In that first half, we were missing four attempts around the basket on offensive rebounds. That was a big thing for us.”

After enduring two tough seasons, Zamora is happy his players can enjoy success and celebrate a championship.

“The pendulum has swung,” he said. “We have some mature guys who are back. We don’t have anyone who’s 6-8 but they play together, they know our philosophy on defense, they know how to run our offense and they’re unselfish with the ball. The turnaround is they’re confident. We’ve played a really tough non-league schedule and we’ve done really well against some of those teams, and we’ve gotten it handed to us. But it’s better because we said the reason we’re doing this is to win a Channel League championship.

“And today they're able to say, ‘We won a Channel League championship.’’’

