Sunday, June 3 , 2018, 10:18 am | Mostly Cloudy 64º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Girls Basketball

Defense is Key in Cate’s Girls Basketball Win at Bishop Diego

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 5, 2018 | 7:06 p.m.

Cate picked up its defensive pressure in the third quarter and pulled away from Bishop Diego for 44-28 win in a Frontier League girls basketball game on Monday at the Brick House gym.

"We began our run on the defensive end with great denial defense, steals and rebounds," said Cate coach Amy Venditta.

"We had a three-point lead," Bishop coach Jeff Burich said, "Unfortunately, Cate's man pressure wore us down and we had a couple of offensive breakdowns. Cate did a nice job of taking advantage of our mistakes."

Maya Blattberg was strong in the post for Cate and scored 14 points. Sarah Polowczak was solid on defense, coming up with eight steals, and scoring nine points, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer.

Natalie Whiting led Bishop Diego with 10 points and Ariana Rivera added seven.

Bishop is now 7-13 on the season and 2-8 in league. The Cardinals host Malibu on Wednesday.

Cate plays Villanova on Tuesday.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 