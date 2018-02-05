Defense is Key in Cate’s Girls Basketball Win at Bishop Diego

Girls Basketball

Cate picked up its defensive pressure in the third quarter and pulled away from Bishop Diego for 44-28 win in a Frontier League girls basketball game on Monday at the Brick House gym.

"We began our run on the defensive end with great denial defense, steals and rebounds," said Cate coach Amy Venditta.

"We had a three-point lead," Bishop coach Jeff Burich said, "Unfortunately, Cate's man pressure wore us down and we had a couple of offensive breakdowns. Cate did a nice job of taking advantage of our mistakes."

Maya Blattberg was strong in the post for Cate and scored 14 points. Sarah Polowczak was solid on defense, coming up with eight steals, and scoring nine points, including a buzzer-beating three-pointer.

Natalie Whiting led Bishop Diego with 10 points and Ariana Rivera added seven.

Bishop is now 7-13 on the season and 2-8 in league. The Cardinals host Malibu on Wednesday.

Cate plays Villanova on Tuesday.