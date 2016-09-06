Defense is Key to First Volleyball Win for San Marcos

Girls Volleyball

Erin Holehouse and Taylor Hantgin came up with clutch plays on defense in the fourth set, sealing a 25-19, 15-25, 25-21, 25-18 San Marcos girls volleyball win at Arroyo Grande on Tuesday night.

It was the first win over the season for the Royals (1-3).

Holehouse and Hantgin each had five digs in the fourth set.

"Defense and passing was the determining factor in the win," said co-coach Tina Brown.

Libero Delaney Werner set the tone on defense with 21 digs. Outside hitter Jenna Macfarlane also got into the act with 15 digs to go along with her team-high 11 kills.

"Jenna continues to be solid for us, positng her first double-double of the season," said Brown.

Middles Kristine Fimlaid and Molly Kirkbridge added to the attack to 9 and 7 kills, respectively.

"It was a great team effort overall coming up big on the road," said Brown

