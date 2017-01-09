Defense Keys Carpinteria Win Over Santa Paula

Boys Basketball

Noah Nuño scored 11 of his 21 points in the first half, sparking Carpinteria to a 12-point lead, and the Warriors held off Santa Paula in the second half for a 50-42 boys basketball win in a Tri-Valley League game on Monday.

The Warriors got off to a great starting, opening up a 12-4 lead in the first quarter. Chris Ramirez scored four points and played tough defense to key the start. Ramirez finished with 11 points.

Nuño and Terrell Richardson took over in the second quarter; Richardson scored eight points and grabbed several rebounds.

Santa Paula made a run in the third quarter, but Carpinteria held off the Cardinals behind some tenacious defense.



"I was very pleased with our focus and execution," said coach Henry Gonzalez. "This was a excellent team victory with 10 players contributing to our success."

The Warriors (9-6, 1-1) are home Wednesday against Santa Clara.

