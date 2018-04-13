Defense Keys Dos Pueblos Lacrosse Victory Against Hart

Lacrosse

Dos Pueblos played lock-down defense and beat Hart 12-4 in a boys lacrosse game on Friday night.

Max McCeney and Justin Juarez spearheaded the defensive performance against an athletic, talented Hart team, said coach Lucas Martinez.

"Our defense really stepped up and provided leadership when we needed them to," Martinez said. "With only a three-goal lead at the half, the defense locked down and kept giving our offense chances by creating turnovers and clearing the ball efficiently. It was a very good performance overall."

DP got goals from six different players.

The Chargers improve to 6-2 overall.

