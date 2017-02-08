Defense Leads Providence to 2nd Straight Condor League Title

Boys Basketball

Providence won its second straight Condor League boys basketball title with a 32-29 victory at Besant Hill on Wednesday.

The Patriots won with defense, holding Besant Hill to 18 percent shooting (10 of 54).

"The defense dominated from start to finish," said coach Steve Stokes. "Caleb Jones, giving up nine inches of height and Bryan Sheets, giving up eight inches, did a great job of making the shots of the two Besant Hill big men tough."

Chase Avery had a double-double with 10 points and 11 rebounds and Ricky Beebe scored eight points to lead the Providence offense.

Providence improves to 16-7 overall and finishes Condor League play with a record of 6-0.

The Patriots, ranked seventh in Division 5A, will learn their CIF playoff draw on Sunday.

"The message to the guys after the game was to celebrate this win tonight — they earned it," Stokes said. "When you go to the playoffs, though, rankings don't matter and records don't matter. Whoever plays better for 32 minutes stays alive."

