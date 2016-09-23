Water Polo
Defense Leads the Way for Santa Barbara Against Laguna Beach
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports
| September 23, 2016 | 7:57 p.m.
Santa Barbara High's water polo team turned in a stellar defensive effort in beating Laguna Beach, 10-4, at the South Coast Tournament on Friday.
"Jacob Castillo had another game of outstanding defense," said Santa Barbara coach Mark Walsh.
Goalie Will McManigal made 12 saves and had three steals.
On offense, Sawyer Rhodes poured in 8 goals and had 5 steals.
The Dons (6-3) play El Toro on Saturday.
