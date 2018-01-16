Defense Leads Way for Providence Against Laguna Blanca

Boys Basketball

Brian Sheets led three Providence players in double figures, and the Patriots' played a solid defensive game in beating Laguna Blanca, 67-40, in a Condor League boys basketball game on Tuesday.

Sheets scored 23 points to go with five assists and five steals. Nick Butler had a double-double of 16 points and 10 rebounds, and Chase Avery scored 12 points and grabbed eight rebounds. Caleb Johnson led all rebounders with 11 and had five steals, and Evan Boger had nine steals, coming one short of the school record.

"I was really happy about the way we were able to pressure and force Laguna to be a little uncomfortable," Providence coach Steve Stokes said. "Laguna has some good shooters and they can hurt you if you let them get in a rhythm. We were able to keep them off balance all night."

The Patriots (12-1, 2-0) play at Midland on Wednesday

Providence Girls 56, Midland 2

Bella Madrigal scored 31 points and Mikaela Torres added 12 for the Patriots.



— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.