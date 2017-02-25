Monday, June 18 , 2018, 12:52 am | Fair 54º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Water Polo

Defense Lifts Santa Ynez to CIF D7 Water Polo Championship

Pirates shut out Diamond Bar in 2nd half, two overtime periods in 8-6 victory

Santa Ynez is No. 1 after beating Diamond Bar in double overtime for the CIF Division 7 girls water polo title. Click to view larger
Santa Ynez is No. 1 after beating Diamond Bar in double overtime for the CIF Division 7 girls water polo title. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | February 25, 2017 | 11:53 p.m.

Sacrifices would have to be made if Santa Ynez was going win its first CIF-Southern Section girls water polo title.

Shannon Connolly and Annie Ackert, the top goal scorers for the Pirates, stepped up at the defensive end, and shut down Diamond Bar’s top two scorers in the second half, helping the Pirates win the Division 7 championship with a dramatic 8-6 decision in double overtime Saturday at the Woollett Aquatics Center in Anaheim.

Emily Cunninghan prepares to fire the shot that would give Santa Ynez a 7-6 lead in the second overtime. Click to view larger
Emily Cunninghan prepares to fire the shot that would give Santa Ynez a 7-6 lead in the second overtime. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)

Freshman Emily Cunningham broke a 6-6 tie with shot from the right wing with 2:34 left in the second overtime and Allison Alderete sealed the triumph off an assist from Teghan Miller with one second remaining.

The championship is the first in program history at Santa Ynez.

“So proud of all these girls for never giving up,” coach John Connolly said after taking the traditional post-game victory plunge into the pool. “They played their hearts out. They had to follow a changing game plan.”

The Pirates were burned for six first-half goals by the Diamond Bar duo of Ashley Yoo and Phoebe Tsui. They used their speed to get around defenders for high percentage shots.

“We knew they had two players who did all of their scoring,” coach Connolly said. “I put freshman Shannon Connolly on their best shooter (Yoo) and sophomore Annie Eckert on the second-best shooter. I told them before the game it would come with a cost and it eventually did. They would have to fall on the sword.”

Connolly would eventually sustain three ejections and foul out late in the fourth period, while Ackert played with two ejections. But their defensive work, and an adjustment paid dividends for the Pirates.

Yoo and Tsui didn’t score for the remainder of regulation play and in the overtimes.

“We switched to a modified zone at the half — something we almost never worked on, but it was the only way to stop the bleeding on the continuous ejections,” Connolly explained. “It worked for the last 2 1/2 quarters of regulation plus overtime. Diamond Bar never answered after that, never scored another goal.”

Tsui scored the last goal for the Brahmas, fighting off defenders and beating goalie Sydney Hill for a 6-3 lead with 2:57 left in the second quarter.

Santa Ynez coach John Connolly waves to the Pirates fans after joining his team in the pool following the final buzzer. Click to view larger
Santa Ynez coach John Connolly waves to the Pirates fans after joining his team in the pool following the final buzzer. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)

Santa Ynez got one back before the half on a beautifully placed a shot into the upper far corner by Shannon Connolly, the coach’s daughter. Layna King tallied two goals in the first half and Ackert had the other.

Miller made it 6-5 in the third period by stealing the ball, outswimming a Diamond Bar defender and beating goalie Hannah Murray. Miller had three steals in the game “and was relentless throughout the entire match,” said coach Connolly.

Santa Ynez goalie Olivia Sparkes stopped a Diamond Bar shot and Ackert scored from two meters to knot the score at 6-6 with 1:28 left in the third period.

“Goalie Olivia Sparkes did an amazing job controlling our D in the end,” coach Connolly said.

In the dramatic fourth period, the Pirates’ made some big defensive plays. Hill broke up a long pass to You, Miller picked off a pass in front of the goal and Connolly intercepted a long pass.

The defense of Santa Ynez against Diamond Bar’s Phoebe Tsui was key to the victory. Click to view larger
The defense of Santa Ynez against Diamond Bar’s Phoebe Tsui was key to the victory. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)

With 1:08 left, the Pirates earned ejection and got off a good shot. Murray made the save and then threw long to Yoo. Connolly made the sacrifice for her team and fouled Yoo.

The Brahmas failed to score and the game went into a three-minute overtime period.

With Sparkes in goal for the Pirates, Diamond Bar fired two shots off the crossbar. Ackert came up with a big defensive play, knocking the ball out of the hand of Tsui.

The score remained tied, sending the game into a second extra period.

Cunningham got the ball on the right wing and, while being tightly guard, managed to get off a hard shot. The ball went off the fingers of the goalie and into the net for a 7-6 Santa Ynez lead with 2:34 to play.

“At that point, we realized we were going to have to stall for the rest of the game,” coach Connolly said. 

Diamond Bar pushed everyone into the attack and got a good look at a tying goal with 12 seconds left, but Monique Yim’s shot hit the cross bar.

Miller threw long to Alderette alone in front of their cage to seal the deal.

Alderette joined Connolly, Miller and Cunningham as freshman goal scorers for the Pirates. Sophomores Ackert and King each had two.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Santa Ynez players rejoice after winning the school’s first CIF girls water polo title. Click to view larger
Santa Ynez players rejoice after winning the school’s first CIF girls water polo title. (Barry Punzal / Noozhawk photo)

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 