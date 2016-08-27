Attorney Claims Santa Maria Police Improperly Interviewed Suspect in Marilyn Pharis Attack

A defense attorney for a man charged with murder in a vicious attack on a Santa Maria woman last summer is seeking details about an alleged “unrecorded, untranscribed, unmemorialized and likely un-Mirandized interrogation.”

The allegation came at a brief hearing Friday morning before Santa Barbara County Superior Court Judge John McGregor, who is presiding over the case against Victor Aureliano Martinez, 30, and Jose Villagomez, 21.

The two men are charged with first-degree murder in the brutal July 24, 2015, attack on 64-year-old Marilyn Pharis in her northwest Santa Maria home.

Pharis, an Air Force veteran and civilian employee at Vandenberg Air Force Base, died of her injuries eight days later.

The case has drawn national attention due to Martinez’s status as an undocumented immigrant with prior arrests.

Deputy Public Defender Lori Pedego, who represents Martinez, filed a discovery motion seeking information about an alleged Santa Maria police interview with her client, but McGregor postponed a ruling and the hearing was continued to Sept. 23.

The rationale for Pedego’s belief that an improper interview took place remained sealed and unavailable to prosecutors and to Villagomez’s defense attorney, Michael Scott.

Replying to a question from McGregor, Pedego said Senior Deputy District Attorney Ann Bramsen’s response to the motion did not change her view that an improper interview took place.

Bramsen told the defense attorney the prosecution team had handed over discovery items.

“You indicated that the defense had just discovered that there was an interview that occurred for one hour prior to the recorded interview,” Bramsen wrote in a July letter to Pedego.

“I cannot find any evidence of such an interview taking place.”

Bramsen also said she asked the police officers identified by Pedego whether another interview occurred.

“I was told by each that they did not have any knowledge of another interview as alleged by the defense,” Bramsen said in her response to the Pedego’s motion.

Pedego said her sealed document spelled out why she believed her client had been subjected to an improper interview before being given his Miranda warning.

“As I indicated in my sealed documents, there are specific pieces of information that we believe show unequivocally that the police at the time of the recorded interrogation had information that was not articulated in any police report that we have received through discovery,” she said.

“And they only could come by that information if Mr. Martinez was subjected to specific questioning that I detailed in my papers under seal that showed that such prior interrogation did take place,” she added.

Pedego said she anticipated the District Attorney’s Office would investigate the officers who interacted with Martinez from the time of his arrest at 10 a.m. the day of the attack until the 7:30 p.m. recorded interview with the defendant.

Due to the sealed document, Bramsen said she could only speculate about Pedego’s claims.

At one point in the interview, the police detective and defendant discuss his prior interactions with law enforcement officers.

“If this statement was taken out of context it could be argued that there was a previous interview,” Bramsen said in her motion. “However, without knowing what is in defendant’s sealed declaration, this is simply my speculation.”

While McGregor appeared ready to unseal the defense documents, Pedego urged him not to, saying it would allow the police officers to change their story.

“I believe providing that information could result in ringing a bell that cannot be unrung,” she said.

Pharis was sexually assaulted, strangled and beaten with a hammer during a break-in at her home in the 900 block of North Dejoy Street. She died at Marian Regional Medical Center eight days later, on Aug. 1, 2015.

A preliminary hearing in the case is planned for late October.

In addition to murder, Martinez and Villagomez face numerous special circumstances, and Martinez also is charged with burglary.

