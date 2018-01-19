Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 1:48 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 
Boys Basketball

Defense, Noah Nuño’s 25 Points Lead Carpinteria Past Nordhoff

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 19, 2018 | 11:20 p.m.

Noah Nuño tossed in 25 points, and Carpinteria's full-court pressure defense forced Nordhoff into 20 turnovers in a 60-46 boys basketball win in a Tri-Valley League game on Friday.

"We were able to sustain the defensive effort throughout the game, which allowed our offense to be more efficient," Carpinteria coach Henry Gonzalez said.  "We had better movement on offense and were able to put the ball in the basket more consistently."

Cian Figueras added 11 points for the Warriors (1-2, 1-1), who are back in action Saturday at home against Malibu.

On Wednesday, Carpinteria played its first game in weeks and lost a 45-41 decision at Santa Clara.

"We started off well defensively and were able to jump out to a 21-10 lead early in the second period," Gonzalez said. "However, we weren't able to sustain our execution on offense and defense and allowed Santa Clara back into the game, ending the first half leading by one 23-22. "

The Saints rode that momentum in the third quarter and took a nine-point lead. 

Carpinteria pulled to within two, 43-41, with 25 seconds left, but the Warriors couldn't knock down game-tying shots.
 
Terrell Richardson the Warriors with eight points and seven rebounds. Brady Sturdivan pulled down 11 rebounds.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

