Defense, Noah Nuño’s 28 Points Spark Carpinteria to Second-Round Victory

Boys Basketball

Noah Nuño poured in 28 points, and Carpinteria jumped out to an early lead, never let it go and beat Vistamar, 72-54, in a CIF-SS Division 5A second-round game on Tuesday at North Torrance High

The victory sets up an all-city against Cate in a quarterfinal game on Thursday at Cate.

Carpinteria roared out to a 21-12 lead in the first quarter and Vistamar never got closer than five points the rest of the game.

"Our defense is really what keyed us tonight," said Carpinteria coach Corey Adam. "They scored 54 but our defense was much better than that. Vistamar made some really tough shots."

Adam praised the defensive work of Ian Reed, who also contributed 10 points. He also cited the play of Jojo Gonzalez off the bench.

Jose Suarez added 17 points for the Warriors.



