Defense of Alison Minnich Keys Dos Pueblos CIF Win at Oxnard

Girls Volleyball

Alison Minnich was a digging machine for the Dos Pueblos girls volleyball team in its CIF-SS playoff opener on Tuesday night.

Minnich picked up 41 digs and was reliable with her passing in the Chargers' 25-23, 25-15, 25-17 sweep at Oxnard in a Division 3 match.

"Our backbone tonight came from our steady defensive play and serving," said coach Megan O'Carroll.

Mikayla Butzke had 16 digs and served four aces, and Oliveya Leon supplied 10 digs and two aces.

O'Carroll said the team started slow. She took an early timeout "to collect ourselves and regain focus."

Danielle La Grange led the Dos Pueblos attack with 13 kills and four blocks.

O'Carroll said the Chargers (17-13) need to clean some things up before their second-round match Thursday at Sage Hill.

"Although we got the result, we're in a critical time of the season where small mistakes and lapses in concentration are magnified and opponents are not forgiving. Going into our next game, we must remain 100 percnet focused on executing our game plan from the first point of the match to the last."

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.