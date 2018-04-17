Defense of Jiovanni Arciniega Leads Carpinteria Volleyball to Sweep

Liam Slade slammed 13 kills on the outside and Ben Medel put away 11 in the middle to pace Carpinteria to a 25-9, 25-8, 24-14 sweep over Santa Clara in a Tri-Valley League boys volleyball match on Tuesday.
"We did a great job on defense, letting very few volleyballs touch the ground," said coach Dino Garcia. "Our libero Jiovanni Arciniega was profoundly noticeable in the back row."
Arciniega picked up 16 digs and served four aces.
The Warriors (7-4, 6-2) play at Bishop Diego (7-1) on Thursday in a battle for second place in the TVL.