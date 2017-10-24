Defense of Kendall White, Sofia Fay Leads Laguna Blanca Past Viewpoint

Girls Volleyball

The back row of Kendall White and Sophia Fay picked up a combined 53 digs and White served five aces, leading the fifth-ranked Laguna Blanca girls volleyball team to a four-set non-league win over Viewpoint in Calabasas on Monday. The scores were 22-25, 25-16, 25-19, 25-9.

"We came out a bit flat tonight on the road, but our defense, led by Kendall White and Sophia Fay, was our strength tonight and held us in the match until we found our rhythm and took control of the match," assistant coach Kat Niksto said.

White was the team leader with 27 digs, while Fay picked up 26.

Laurel Kujan led the Owls' attack with 17 kills and Julia Fay added 12 kills.

"Laurel Kujan had another outstanding offensive performance, but we also had strong showings from Julia Fay and Kathryn Norris tonight," said Niksto.

The Owls (24-3, ranked No. 5 in CIF-SS Division 5) play their final regular season game on Tuesday at 4 p.m., hosting Providence on Senior Night. The team will celebrate its eight senior players.



