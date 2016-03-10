Defense Paces Carpinteria to Sweep Over Malibu

Jiovani Arcienega and Eric Cayetano combined for 30 digs, helping Carpinteria to a sweep at Malibu in a Frontier League boys volleyball match on Thursday. The scores were 25-17, 25-13, 25-15.
Mayerik Rodriguez paced the Warriors' attack with 14 kills and senior setter Eduardo Rodriguez handed out 23 assists.
Carpinteria improves to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in league play.
— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.