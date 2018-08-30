Defense Paces Dos Pueblos Past Buena

Girls Volleyball

Alison Minnich and Portia Sherman combined for 35 digs and Mikayla Butzke dished out 29 assists for Dos Pueblos in a 25-22, 25-20, 25-19 girls volleyball sweep over Buena on Thursday.

Jessica Yamasaki added to the solid defensive effort with 10 digs and was tough from the service line, ripping off five aces. Becky McKinny added three aces

Ally Mintzer paced the attack with 11 kills and Kaylee Curtis added seven.

"We played a pretty consistent match tonight — even demeanor, good serve receive, highly competitive spirit," coach Megan O'Carroll said. "We’re incredibly proud of the leadership from our captains and the high focus we saw from all of our players tonight. I’m proud of our ability to finish a match in three on the road and take care of business."

The Chargers (5-5) play at Oak Park on Tuesday.