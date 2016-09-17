Defense Paves Way in San Marcos Water Polo Victory

Water Polo

San Marcos got solid defensive play to make up for some off-target shooting early in the game, and the Royals defeated Santiago, 11-5, in a non-league boys water polo game on Saturday morning at San Marcos.

The Royals (6-2) held Santiago go just three goals through three periods.

"It was a solid defensive effort today," San Marcos coach Jeff Ashton said. "We got a lot of good looks today, but missed a bunch of shots early in the game. The team did a good job staying focused and finishing the game."

Jesse Morrison led the Royals with 5 goals, Miles Cole scored 4 and Adam Fuller added 2. Goalie Ben Spievak made 6 saves.

