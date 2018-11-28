Defense Propels Cate Girls to Victory Over Thacher

Girls Basketball

Lily Zanze overcame early foul trouble and scored 14 points to lead the Cate girls basketball team to a 49-35 win over Thacher on Wednesday.

Zanze sank 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Elle Smith came on strong in the third quarter, scoring seven of her 11 points. Freshman Meena Baher came off the bench to score 11 points and make four steals and sophomore Deborah Brittain pulled down eight rebounds.

After trailing 9-8 in the first quarter, Cate increased its defensive pressure, which led to multiple fast-break opportunities. The Rams led 25-15 at halftime and continued to build on their lead in the third quarter.

The Rams play their next game against Pilbos School on Friday in Los Angeles.

