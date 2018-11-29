Defense Propels Santa Barbara Girls to 51-19 Win Over St. Joseph

Girls Basketball

Defense ruled for the Santa Barbara High girls basketball team in its opener at the Bryan Ayers Classic in Lompoc.

The Dons held St. Joseph scoreless in the second and third periods and rolled to a 51-19 victory on Thursday.

Santa Barbara had 20 steals in the gqme, led by Caia Trimble with five and Maddie Miller with four.

Trimble scored 14 points and Athena Saragoa had 12 to lead Santa Barbara (3-2). Maya Banks grabbed six rebounds.