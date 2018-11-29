Defense, Rebounding Key UCSB Win Over Sacramento State

College Basketball

UCSB cleaned up its game in the second half with tough defense and rebounding and pulled away to a 75-58 win over Sacramento State at the Thunderdome on Thursday night.

It was the fifth straight win for the Gauchos (6-1), who handed the Hornets their first loss in four games.

JaQuori McLaughlin led a strong defensive performance by containing Sacramento State’s leading scorer and assist man, Marcus Graves. He was held to eight points, three assists and one assist and turned the ball over five times.

“I put him on the best player of the other team and he’s unbelievable defensively,” raved UCSB coach Joe Pasternack of McLaughlin. “I think he’s the best player defensively on our team and he gets that assignment, and the assignment that he has to score at the other end.

“He did an awesome job, he followed the game plan to guard Graves. And Graves is a great player.”

Graves came into the game averaging 15 points and nine rebounds.

"I just played really hard. It is all about effort on defense and coach gave me a good game plan that I followed and it worked out for us," said McLaughlin.

Said Ar’Mond Davis of the team’s defense on Graves: “We knew he wanted to get aggressive offensively. We tried to take him out of the pick-and-roll coverage and things like that and not let him get into the paint that much and create shots for other people.”

The Gauchos used their size advantage to dominate the boards, outrebounding the Hornets 40-23. Davis, McLaughlin and Jay Nagle each grabbed six rebounds and Amadou Sow had five.

“Coach said before the game that this team crashes hard. We had to crash harder than them in order to win the game,” said Sow.

The Gaucho scoring was balanced, with Sow and Davis tying for high-scoring honors with 14 points, McLaughlin adding 13 points and Robinson Idehen contributing 10 off the bench.

Joshua Patton led Sacramento State with 15 points, 12 coming in the first half, before fouling out with 10:48 to go in the second half. Guard Izayah M. Le’afa added 11 points and Ethan Esposito had 10.

In a sloppy first half, UCSB took its first lead (16-13) on a three-pointer by McLaughlin at the 9:44 mark. Le’afa answered for the Hornets before the Gauchos went on 7-2 run. Idehen started it with a dunk-follow of a missed driving layup by Devearl Ramsey.

The Gauchos went up by 10 (30-20), getting another trey by McLaughlin and two free throws from Sekou Toure.

Toure provided a spark at both ends of the floor. He scored nine points, seven of them coming from the free-throw line, in 10 minutes of action.

Patton, who was handful for the UCSB bigs early, got to the free-throw line a couple of times during a 6-0 run to bring the Hornets within three, 30-27.

Ramsey hit a runner in the final seconds of the first half for UCSB.

UCSB’s dominance on the boards was a key to its first-half lead. The Gauchos outrebounded Sacramento State 25-12 but they hurt themselves with 12 turnovers.

“The first half offensively we weren’t very good, but what kept us in it was our defense, holding then to 28 percent (7-25) in the first half,” Pasternack said. “It’s not pretty, but we’re defending and rebounding at a high, high level.

“We outrebounded them 40-23, that was key to the game, No. 1. No. 2 we held them to 40 percent from the field. That was the game.”

UCSB's depth also played a key part in the team maintaining its defensive intensity. Pasternack used 11 players in the game.

"I have never been apart of a team that plays 11 players, and we are able to do that because guys step up," Pasternack said. "We are able to shuffle guys in and keep playing really, really hard."

The Gauchos were up 51-40 at 11:11 of the second half and pulled away with an 8-0 run over the next four minutes on a McLaughlin free throw, a Davis three-pointer, an offensive rebound by Sow and an Idehen slam dunk.

The Gauchos hit the road for their next game, traveling to Seattle to face Washington on Sunday.