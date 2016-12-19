Defense Rules in Dos Pueblos’ 0-0 Draw

Boys Soccer

The Dos Pueblos boys soccer team couldn't seem to get things going offensively against a tough Fillmore defense on Monday in a non-league matchup.

Fortunately for the Chargers, the Flashes were just as stymied, with both teams failing to find the net in a 0-0 draw.

After losing captain Calvin Schipper to an injury early in the match, Sam Roberts stepped up and took control of the middle the rest of the way.

With the draw, the Chargers' record now sits at 4-3-4. Dos Pueblos will travel to Santa Clarita to participate in the Hart Tournament on December 28.

