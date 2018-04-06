Friday, April 6 , 2018, 5:15 pm | Overcast and Breezy 64º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Defense Rests in Santa Ynez Valley Man’s Fatal DUI Trial

By Janene Scully, Noozhawk North County Editor | @JaneneScully | March 20, 2015 | 10:04 p.m.

The defense rested and a rebuttal witness for the prosecution testified Friday in the drunken-driving trial for a Santa Ynez Valley man charged in connection with a 2012 crash that led to a local teacher’s death.

Benjamin Bettencourt, 39, is charged in connection with the Nov. 24, 2012, crash on Highway 246 between Solvang and Buellton.

He faces charges of DUI, driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 percent or higher, and enhancements for causing great bodily injury.

Bettencourt's van ran off the road and slammed into a tree, critically injuring Jennifer Clark, 39, of Los Olivos. The popular adaptive physical education teacher and volleyball coach died several days later.

Defense attorney Darryl Genis rested his case Friday morning in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria , choosing not to call Bettencourt to the witness stand.

The trial will take more than a week off due to a planned vacation and other scheduling matters, including the March 31 holiday closing all courts and other state offices.

Judge Rogelio Flores instructed jurors to return the morning of April 1 for the trial to continue, reportedly with closing arguments from both the prosecution and defense attorneys.

On Friday morning, Senior Deputy District Attorney Kevin Duffy called Michael Clare,  a retired California Highway Patrol officer, to the witness stand to rebut testimony of defense experts. 

Clare disputed that Clark was sitting in Bettencourt’s lap when the crash occurred, one of several explanations given by defendant after the crash for why it happened

“I believe that because of the resting position of Jennifer, that would not be plausible,” Clare said.

The judge rejected the prosecution’s request to call another state Department of Justice official as a rebuttal witness when the trial resumes.

Duffy said he had a lengthy list of reasons why he wanted the expert witness to testify about tests conducted to determine Bettencourt’s blood-alcohol content.

Genis has challenged all aspects of the procedures used to test his client’s blood, including calling his own expert about the lack of quality control at the DOJ lab. 

The judge also rejected Genis’ motion for acquittal after both sides presented their evidence.

“It’s really going to be up to the jury whether your recital of facts is reasonable,” Flores said. “Leave it to the jury.”

The newest delay means the trial will enter its third month. Originally, officials estimated the trial that began in early February wouldn’t extend beyond March 17.

Noozhawk North County editor Janene Scully can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 