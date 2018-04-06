Defense Rests in Santa Ynez Valley Man’s Fatal DUI Trial

The defense rested and a rebuttal witness for the prosecution testified Friday in the drunken-driving trial for a Santa Ynez Valley man charged in connection with a 2012 crash that led to a local teacher’s death.

Benjamin Bettencourt, 39, is charged in connection with the Nov. 24, 2012, crash on Highway 246 between Solvang and Buellton.

He faces charges of DUI, driving with a blood-alcohol level of 0.08 percent or higher, and enhancements for causing great bodily injury.

Bettencourt's van ran off the road and slammed into a tree, critically injuring Jennifer Clark, 39, of Los Olivos. The popular adaptive physical education teacher and volleyball coach died several days later.

Defense attorney Darryl Genis rested his case Friday morning in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria , choosing not to call Bettencourt to the witness stand.

The trial will take more than a week off due to a planned vacation and other scheduling matters, including the March 31 holiday closing all courts and other state offices.

Judge Rogelio Flores instructed jurors to return the morning of April 1 for the trial to continue, reportedly with closing arguments from both the prosecution and defense attorneys.

On Friday morning, Senior Deputy District Attorney Kevin Duffy called Michael Clare, a retired California Highway Patrol officer, to the witness stand to rebut testimony of defense experts.

Clare disputed that Clark was sitting in Bettencourt’s lap when the crash occurred, one of several explanations given by defendant after the crash for why it happened

“I believe that because of the resting position of Jennifer, that would not be plausible,” Clare said.

The judge rejected the prosecution’s request to call another state Department of Justice official as a rebuttal witness when the trial resumes.

Duffy said he had a lengthy list of reasons why he wanted the expert witness to testify about tests conducted to determine Bettencourt’s blood-alcohol content.

Genis has challenged all aspects of the procedures used to test his client’s blood, including calling his own expert about the lack of quality control at the DOJ lab.

The judge also rejected Genis’ motion for acquittal after both sides presented their evidence.

“It’s really going to be up to the jury whether your recital of facts is reasonable,” Flores said. “Leave it to the jury.”

The newest delay means the trial will enter its third month. Originally, officials estimated the trial that began in early February wouldn’t extend beyond March 17.

