Wednesday, April 4 , 2018, 2:28 pm | Overcast with Haze 59º

 
 
 
 
Sports: A Noozhawk Partnership with The Lab and American Riviera Bank
The LabAmerican Riviera Bank
Soccer

Defense Rules as Westmont and Corbin End in 0-0 Draw

By Zach DeMarcus, Westmont Sports Information | September 8, 2017 | 9:32 p.m.

(SALEM, Ore.) Westmont Men’s Soccer (0-1-2) went the distance against number six Corban (Ore.) (3-0-1) in game one of their road trip this afternoon. The final score through double overtime was 0-0.

Head coach Dave Wolf said, “On paper it’s a good result. Certainly, they’re a terrific team and they also play in a very supportive home environment. We had a long trip to get here. We knew it was going to be a challenge from that perspective, and I thought we responded to that really well.”

Holding Corban to zero goals through 110 minutes of play is a testament to Westmont’s strong defensive pieces. “To limit a kid (Timur Zhividze) who scored 23 goals for Corban last year and was an All-American – you’re doing some defending if you’re able to do that. For me that was very pleasing.”

Westmont’s 16 shots topped Corban’s 14. Eight of Westmont’s shots were on goal, Corban finished with three shots on goal.

“I think the second half overall was very good for us. I thought the first half we had a lot of good ideas, but just lacked a little bit of self-belief and self-confidence. In the second half the team found that part of their game, and really was able to flip the game. That is not an easy thing to do on the road against the number six team in the country,” said Wolf. “If you’re able to accomplish that piece, you’ve done something.”

Westmont’s Tim Heiduk was sent off in the 79th minute with a straight red card, leaving Westmont down a man for the reminder of the game.

Wolf said this in regards to his team’s response, “I think the discipline of the defending, the shape of the team, and playing the game a bit of a different way when you’re down to ten men – I thought all of those pieces they did a really nice job of. They were still able to do a little bit of attacking and got around the goal on a couple of occasions as well. Overall the second half and the extra time I was really pleased with.”

Westmont continues their road trip in Oregon tomorrow playing against Evergreen State (Ore.) at 4:00 pm.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 