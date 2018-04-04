Defense Rules as Westmont and Corbin End in 0-0 Draw

Soccer

(SALEM, Ore.) Westmont Men’s Soccer (0-1-2) went the distance against number six Corban (Ore.) (3-0-1) in game one of their road trip this afternoon. The final score through double overtime was 0-0.

Head coach Dave Wolf said, “On paper it’s a good result. Certainly, they’re a terrific team and they also play in a very supportive home environment. We had a long trip to get here. We knew it was going to be a challenge from that perspective, and I thought we responded to that really well.”

Holding Corban to zero goals through 110 minutes of play is a testament to Westmont’s strong defensive pieces. “To limit a kid (Timur Zhividze) who scored 23 goals for Corban last year and was an All-American – you’re doing some defending if you’re able to do that. For me that was very pleasing.”

Westmont’s 16 shots topped Corban’s 14. Eight of Westmont’s shots were on goal, Corban finished with three shots on goal.

“I think the second half overall was very good for us. I thought the first half we had a lot of good ideas, but just lacked a little bit of self-belief and self-confidence. In the second half the team found that part of their game, and really was able to flip the game. That is not an easy thing to do on the road against the number six team in the country,” said Wolf. “If you’re able to accomplish that piece, you’ve done something.”

Westmont’s Tim Heiduk was sent off in the 79th minute with a straight red card, leaving Westmont down a man for the reminder of the game.

Wolf said this in regards to his team’s response, “I think the discipline of the defending, the shape of the team, and playing the game a bit of a different way when you’re down to ten men – I thought all of those pieces they did a really nice job of. They were still able to do a little bit of attacking and got around the goal on a couple of occasions as well. Overall the second half and the extra time I was really pleased with.”

Westmont continues their road trip in Oregon tomorrow playing against Evergreen State (Ore.) at 4:00 pm.