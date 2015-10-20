Defense Seeks Dismissal Of Charges Against Women Accused Of Killing ALS Patient

Advice

Attorneys for the elderly mother and caregiver accused of conspiring to kill a Solvang woman with ALS have asked a judge to dismiss the charges, contending prosecutors didn’t present evidence of their clients’ innocence.

Judge Rogelio Flores is scheduled to hear the motions at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 26 in Santa Barbara County Superior Court in Santa Maria.

Marjorie Good, 89, and Wanda Nelson, 63, were indicted in the spring by a Santa Barbara County Grand Jury on murder charges in the death of Heidi Good, who had the neurodegenerative disease amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known ALS and Lou Gerhig’s disease

Good is the mother of Heidi Good; Nelson was one of her caregivers.

“This motion will be made on the ground that the defendant was indicted without reasonable or probable cause,” Nelson’s attorney, Lori Pedego, wrote in her filing. “The motion will also be made on the ground that the district attorney failed to present to the grand jury certain exculpatory evidence of which she was aware.”

Investigators say Heidi Good was deliberately sedated before the ventilator that breathed for her was disconnected, and experts labeled her death homicide.

Prosecutors are preparing responses to the defense motions, Deputy District Attorney Cynthia Gresser said.

Pedego contends the prosecution lacks probable cause to prove Nelson contributed to Heidi Good’s death.

“In fact, it was exactly the opposite,” the motion said. “The incredible care Heidi received from all her nurses and her mother led to a lifespan which far exceeded the average for a person after diagnosis with ALS.”

Prosecutors failed to present the grand jury with evidence pointing to Good’s and Nelson’s innocence, the defense attorney said.

This included email strings with Heidi Good and her pastor plus Heidi Good and her husband regarding the patient’s decision to take antibiotics and lie to her husband that she was doing so.

These emails were sent weeks before Heidi Good died on March 25, 2013.

The emails mentioned Nelson wrote on the daily log that she administered antibiotics to Heidi Good, who claimed her husband “started to throw a fit” leading the woman to claim it was an error.

That ended up causing Steve Swiacki to blame the elderly mother and caregiver with slipping Heidi Good antibiotics without her knowledge.

Heidi Good eventually confessed to her husband that she knowingly took two doses of antibiotics to deal with an infection on her lungs.

“I haven’t told you out of fear,” she said in the email to Steve Swiacki. “I am telling you know because I cannot handle the guilt of deception.”

While Swiacki claimed it was Heidi Good’s decision to make, the woman said in her emails his actions proved that was not the case, referring also to the “back lash” she received from her husband.

“I have things I need to do on this earth,” Heidi Good said in an email to her husband. “I know you have watched our retirement dwindle away because of my medical care. I know you resent me for that. I know you resent me for wanting to stick around.”

“These antibiotics will make me more comfortable so I can do the things I need to do,” she said.

Swiacki responded that he was “hurt beyond words” and said he would not show up for her doctor’s appointment the next day due to his anger.

While prosecutors claimed Heidi didn’t have an lung infection, the defense motion points to the email exchange as proof Heidi did.

“It is further hard to fathom how the prosecutor could argue to the grand jury that Wanda and Marjorie conspired to accuse Steve of wanting Heidi dead, when they had direct evidence out of Heidi’s own mouth that Steve didn’t want her taking antibiotics and was angry at her desire to live,” the defense motion said.

By withholding the evidence the husband objected to Heidi taking antibiotics, the prosecutor provided the theory of murder that did not match the evidence in her possession, the defense attorney said.

Prosecutors claimed Nelson caused Heidi Good’s death by leaving her in the care of her mother while running an errand. Yet, the defense motion notes the ALS patient was left in her mother’s care for an hour each day during a change in caregivers.

The motive, prosecutors alleged, is the caregiver’s financial woes because the family paid her as an independent contractor, leaving Nelson with a big tax bill while Marjorie Good’s alleged motive stemmed from her hatred of Steve and anger she was about to be kicked out of the house.

However, Pedego accused prosecutors of hiding evidence, including not telling the grand jury that Swiacki was set to receive $350,000 from his wife’s life insurance policy and that he had emailed a local business hours after his wife’s death to inquire when he would get funds from the sale of property although the money wasn’t needed for Heidi’s care anymore.

Additionally, the defense attorney said prosecutors didn’t show grand jurors Marjorie Good’s diary entries detailing long-standing concerns Swiacki had been trying to hasten his wife’s death by withholding medication or that Heidi Good allegedly feared her husband.

The defense attorneys contend the indictment must be set aside when a prosecutor knowingly withholds from the grand jury any evidence pointing to defendants’ innocence.

In his motion, attorney David Bixby, who represents Marjorie Good, said his client’s acute hearing problems meant she was unable to hear the ventilator alarm when the front door was closed, a fact he said prosecutors did not present to the grand jury.

Instead, grand jurors only heard testimony about Marjorie Good's response when she heard the alarm during a test with the door open.

Marjorie Good said she was outside gardening while Nelson was running an errand when Heidi Good’s ventilator became disconnected.

Heidi's son, Christopher, and two friends were in a playhouse in the backyard listening to music, but never heard the ventilator alarm sounding, authorities said

Bixby also noted prosecutors failed to inform the grand jury that some people who knew Marjorie Good told deputies she had a mental deficiency that affected her ability to recall facts, including times.

“The prosecutor failed to advise the grand jury that defendant was interrogated for almost 10 hours at the age of 87 at the sheriff’s substation,” the motion said. “Defendant contends that this alone, given her age and stamina, constituted exculpatory evidence.”

He added, “It would be difficult to fathom that the forgoing omissions were accidental. Indeed, the prosecution has known (all) along what the potential defenses would be in this case. The forgoing omissions are material in nature. They go to the core of the case,” Bixby wrote seeking dismissal of charges against Marjorie Good.

To support his motion, Bixby noted a neighbor told deputies Swiacki would regularly do things to break Heidi's will, including unhooking the battery from her van, pulling the fuse to prevent the wheelchair lift from working, throwing away her medicine and not allowing anyone to turn on the heater when he wasn't home.

A jury trial is tentatively scheduled to start Nov. 10.

