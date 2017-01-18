Monday, April 23 , 2018, 9:53 am | Fog/Mist 56º

 
 
 
 
Boys Basketball

Defense Sets Tone in Cate Victory Over Villanova

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | January 18, 2017 | 9:08 p.m.

Cate's defense sparked a 12-2 run at the end of the first half to break a 22-22 tie, and the Rams continued to apply pressure in the second half against Villanova and raced to a 59-41 win Wednesday in a Frontier League boys basketball game.

Andy McHarg hit a three-pointer and Cate's pressing defense made consecutive stops that led to lay-ups.

"I credit Chase McCaw with stifling defense that led to fast break points," said Cate coach Andy Gil. "Our game plan coming out for the second half was to do the same, get Villanova playing faster than they would like. Our press was able to force numerous turnovers and we extended our lead to 49-31 at the end of three."

Marko Pliso scored 14 of his game-high 20 points in the first half to lead Cate. Mason Mackall recorded a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, freshman Khadim Pouye had eight points and McCaw dished out five assists.

Cate (7-3, 3-1) plays at Grace Brethren on Friday.

Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

