Defense Sets Up Scoring for San Marcos in 3-1 Victory at Santa Ynez

Boys Soccer

A high-pressing defense by San Marcos forced turnovers it turned into goals in a 3-1 win at Santa Ynez in the Channel League boys soccer opener on Thursday.

The Royals scored in 11th minute when Jared Vom Steeg crossed a set piece to Levi Sheffey for the finish.

In the 20th minute, Caden Vom Steeg played a through ball to Peter Aldapa who tucked it between the last defender and the goalkeeper.

Santa Ynez finished a 25-yard left-footed strike to make it a 2-1 game.

San Marcos answered just before the halftime whistle on a corner kick by Richard Juaregui. The ball was crossed to Matt Hislop who finished with a diving header to the far post.

Santa Ynez incresed its defensive pressure in the second half but San Marcos was able to hold off the Pirates.

"They really pressed us and we struggled to create many opportunities to score in the second half," Royals coach Paul McLean said. "Their formation in the second half was hard for us to deal with. In the first half, our team did a great job combining with our front three and the midfield and that led to goals.

"Jared Vom Steeg is absolutely fantastic in the midfield. Michael Palmer did a great job directing our backline and Bryce Tomlinson made some important saves."

The Royals (6-2-3, 1-0-0) play at Lompoc on Tuesday.

