Defense Sparks Garden Street Academy to Victory

Boys Basketball

Alex Odell scored 16 points and his brother Gabe Odell recorded a double-double of 14 points and 13 rebounds to power the Garden Street Academy to a 50-29 boys basketball victory at Ojai Valley School on Wednesday.

The Comets' pressure defense forced OVS into 21 turnovers, which led to 14 points.

Gabe Odell was a force on defense with five blocks and three steals. Erick Gomez had four steals.

Garden Street next plays Besant HIll on Wednesday at Laguna Blanca at 5:30 p.m.