Defense Steps Up for Dos Pueblos in Sweep of Newbury Park

Girls Volleyball

Dos Pueblos improved to 3-0 on the young girls volleyball season with a sweep against visiting Newbury Park on Tuesday at Sovine Gym. The scores were 25-22 25-19, 25-20.

"I'm really satisfied with the win," DP coach Megan O'Carroll said. "Newbury Park was a solid team with a strong attack that challenged our blockers and defense."

The Chargers got a solid defensive match from libero Alison Minnich and got good passing from Becky McKinny and Oliveya Leon in the back row.

"Alison Minnich was incredibly steady for us throughout the entire match and allowed our setters, Mikayla Butzke and Grace Crozier, to spread out the ball throughout our front row," said O'Carroll.

She added: "I still don't feel like we've played our best volleyball yet. We're getting closer with each match and we know what we need to improve on, it's just a matter of executing."

The Chargers travel to Arroyo Grande on Thursday.

