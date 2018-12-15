Defense Steps Up for Santa Barbara Girls in 35-31 Win

Girls Basketball

Santa Barbara High relied on its defense to pull out a 35-31 girls basketball win over Rio Mesa in the third-place game at the Ventura Tournament on Saturday.

The Dons needed their defense to deliver as they made just 10 field goals in the game and shot 23 percent. They made it tough for Rio Mesa to score.

Katrina Regalado led Santa Barbara with nine points, Caia Trimble scored seven and Athena Saragoza added six points.

Maya Banks grabbed 11 rebounds and had four steals and Regalado also had four steals.

Santa Barbara (5-6) opens Channel League play Tuesday against Dos Pueblos.