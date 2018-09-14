Saturday, September 15 , 2018, 12:27 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 
Defense Steps Up, San Marcos Records Shutout for First Win

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | September 14, 2018

San Marcos broke into the win column, and the Royals did it with a shutout.

The Royals' defense forced an intentional grounding call in the end zone for a safety, recovered four fumbles and Matt Pencek and Tristian Wallace intercepted passes in a 21-0 victory at Channel Islands on Friday night in a non-league football game.

"I am proud of the way we fought," San Marcos coach Jason Fowle said. "We knew it was going to be a battle from start to finish.  It was important for us to play one play at a time and maintain our focus  whether we were having success or facing challenges.  Really proud of the entire team, offense, defense and special teams."

The Royals had trouble holding leads in the second half in three of their first four games. But against CI, the defense made sure a halftime lead wouldn't get away again.

Ahead 7-0 on Tommy Schaefer's 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter, the Royals' defense added two points when it pressured the Raiders' quarterback in the end zone and forced him to throw the ball away. The officials called intentional grounding and San Marcos was awarded a safety.

Quarterback Ben Partee connected with Schaefer on a 15-yard scoring pass to make it 15-0 in the third quarter.

In the fourth quarter Dane Sterndahl scored on a 10-yard run to complete the scoring.

The victory gives the Royals a big boost of confidence going into their bye week. They open Channel League play the following with the Big Game against Santa Barbara at La Playa Stadium.

