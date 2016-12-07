Defense Takes Charge for Santa Barbara in Scoreless Draw

Boys Soccer

The finishing touch was off, but the Santa Barbara High boys soccer team played strong defensively in a 0-0 draw at Camarillo on Wednesday.

"Unfortunately we weren't sharp as a team in front of the goal tonight and we paid a price with the tie," Dons coach Todd Heil said. "On the positive side, we defended well as a team and earned our fifth shutout in six games."

The Dons will take a 5-0-1 record into their next match Saturday at home against perennial power Santa Margarita at 5 p.m.

— Noozhawk sports editor Barry Punzal can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk Sports on Twitter: @NoozhawkSports. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.